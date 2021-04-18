Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Co…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Perio…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturd…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead,…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…