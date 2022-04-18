Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's storms in eastern Nebraska, breaks down the big cool down today, and previews the increasing winds for Thursday.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
Wind gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph across the state Thursday. Find out when we'll all catch a break from the wind and who has a chance of rain in our updated forecast.
