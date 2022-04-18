Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.