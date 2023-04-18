Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. S…