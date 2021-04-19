 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

