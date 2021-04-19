The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Co…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Perio…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …