Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

