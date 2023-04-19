Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
