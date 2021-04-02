Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.