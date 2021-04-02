It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see high…
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see h…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 1…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Council…