Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph.