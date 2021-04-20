Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Co…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Perio…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Council…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …