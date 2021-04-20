 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

