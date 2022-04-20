Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.