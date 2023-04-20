Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 11:53 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
