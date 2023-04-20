Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 11:53 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.