Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT.