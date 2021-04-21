Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
