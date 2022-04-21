 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:08 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

