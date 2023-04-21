Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
