Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.