Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 11:16 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
