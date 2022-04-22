 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 11:16 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

