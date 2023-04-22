Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
