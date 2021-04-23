 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert