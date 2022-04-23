Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Council Bluffs, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.