Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North.