Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.