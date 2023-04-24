Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quiet for most of Wednesday, but late this afternoon and evening, new storms are expected to fire up along a cold front. Damaging hail and win…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expe…