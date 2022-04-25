Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
