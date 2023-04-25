Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.