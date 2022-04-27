The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in t…