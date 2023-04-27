Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.