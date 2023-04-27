Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday thanks to a warm front, but showers are expected as well. Find out when and where r…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstor…