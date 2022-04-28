Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
