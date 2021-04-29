 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

