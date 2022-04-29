Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?