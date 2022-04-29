Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

