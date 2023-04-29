Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.