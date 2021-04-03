Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.