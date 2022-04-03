Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
