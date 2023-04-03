Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
