Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
