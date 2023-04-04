Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
