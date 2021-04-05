 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

