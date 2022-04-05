 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

