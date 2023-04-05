Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.