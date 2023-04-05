Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…