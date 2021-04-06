Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should …
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. It look…