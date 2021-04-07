 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert