Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should …
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower…