Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT.