Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
