Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph.