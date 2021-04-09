 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

