Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CDT.