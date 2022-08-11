Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
