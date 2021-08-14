Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
