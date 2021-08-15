Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
