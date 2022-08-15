The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
