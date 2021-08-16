 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

