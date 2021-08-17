 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

