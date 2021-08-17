The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can e…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day t…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the maki…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 m…